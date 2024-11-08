Pondicherry University introduces French translation of Kiran Bedi’s book

The Department of Management Studies in association with Department of French at the Pondicherry University, on Friday organised an event on the campus to introduce the French translation of former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s book ‘Fearless Governance (Une Gouvernance Sans Peur)‘.

Participating in the event, Ms. Bedi acknowledged the decision of the University to use the book as a reference for its management students. The former Lt. Governor said the book was a document of issues that she had handled during her tenure at the Raj Nivas. “Every subject that finds mention in the book is backed by documentary evidence. It tells how decisions were made for the welfare of the people,” she said.

The book, translated by S. Pannirselvame, former head, Department of French, Pondicherry University, was released two months ago in Puducherry. Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Etienne Rolland Piegue, Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the university K. Tharanikkarasu, Director, Culture and Cultural Relations Clement S. Lourdes and former Secretary to Lt. Governor Theva Neethi Dhas attended the event.