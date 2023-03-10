HamberMenu
Pondicherry University inks MoU with SETS

The MoU will pave way for work on joint research projects and academic courses in the evolving technological areas of information security, including quantum security

March 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS) for undertaking joint research projects. According to a press release, the MoU was signed by Prof. Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar (in-charge) of Pondicherry University, and N. Subramanian, Executive Director, SETS, Chennai in the presence of Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University on Thursday.

The MoU will pave the way for work on joint research projects and academic courses in the evolving technological areas of information security, including quantum security. Pondicherry University and SETS will also work together in providing skill development, consultancy services, and corporate training to government agencies, banks, and other public or private sector organisations in the areas of information security and conduct collaborative workshops and training programmes.

