ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry University inks MoU with MSME Technology Centre to strengthen industry-academia interface

October 11, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The MoU, valid for three years, reflects a mutually productive, long-term collaboration, and would help groom students to join a future workforce, according to the varsity

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of Pondicherry University and MSME Technology Centre in Puducherry inked an MoU. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University and MSME Technology Centre, Puducherry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen industry-academia interface, including the conduct of job-tailored courses.

A press note said the MoU aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and its practical application by providing students with certification courses, at-site training (internships) at a concessional fee, and complete access to the laboratories and library during their respective courses of study.

One other aspect of the MoU is that it affords Pondicherry University students the opportunity to benefit from the hostel accommodations provided by the MSME Technology Centre. Additionally, mutual resource sharing, joint research and development initiatives, and other measures are also set to bolster the industry-academia interaction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Nain, Deputy General Manager of MSME Technology Centre said, “This collaboration is not just an agreement on paper; it’s a commitment to foster the future of our students and strengthening the bond between academia and industry.”

B. Charumathi, MoU coordinator, Department of Management Studies, Pondicherry University, said the partnership marks a new chapter in the University’s thrust on expanding opportunities and access to world-class facilities for students.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor was the chief guest for the MoU signing ceremony that was attended by, deans, heads of departments, Murali, Principal Director and officials from MSME Technology Centre.

The MoU, which is valid for three years, reflects a mutually productive, long-term collaboration, and would help groom students to join a future workforce, the University said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US