Pondicherry University inks MoU with MSME Technology Centre to strengthen industry-academia interface

October 11, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University and MSME Technology Centre, Puducherry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen industry-academia interface, including the conduct of job-tailored courses.

A press note said the MoU aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and its practical application by providing students with certification courses, at-site training (internships) at a concessional fee, and complete access to the laboratories and library during their respective courses of study.

One other aspect of the MoU is that it affords Pondicherry University students the opportunity to benefit from the hostel accommodations provided by the MSME Technology Centre. Additionally, mutual resource sharing, joint research and development initiatives, and other measures are also set to bolster the industry-academia interaction.

Amit Nain, Deputy General Manager of MSME Technology Centre said, “This collaboration is not just an agreement on paper; it’s a commitment to foster the future of our students and strengthening the bond between academia and industry.”

B. Charumathi, MoU coordinator, Department of Management Studies, Pondicherry University, said the partnership marks a new chapter in the University’s thrust on expanding opportunities and access to world-class facilities for students.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor was the chief guest for the MoU signing ceremony that was attended by, deans, heads of departments, Murali, Principal Director and officials from MSME Technology Centre.

The MoU, which is valid for three years, reflects a mutually productive, long-term collaboration, and would help groom students to join a future workforce, the University said.