Pondicherry University inks MoU with London-based Chartered Accountants body

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Commerce, School of Management, Pondicherry University has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), London, to collaborate on education, training and research. The MoU, signed on the directions of University Vice-Chancellor Professor Gurmeet Singh, will see the two institutions jointly initiate learning and development (L&D) initiatives by providing learning resources, establishing academic collaboration, collaborative research, and supporting training and development of students, a press note said. On the occasion, K. Tharanikkarasu, Director of Studies, Pondicherry University, highlighted the need for designing an integrated curriculum with the ACCA academic programme to meet the requirements of the National Education Policy (NEP). This would strengthen the collaboration and would benefit both the institutions. Khush Ahuja, Head of Business Development – India, ACCA, emphasised the need for bringing synergy in the curriculum of both institutions in order to meet the requirements of global employers. He also highlighted the huge gap between the demand and supply of professional accountants in the global scenario and also the changing role of professional accountants in the digitalised environment. Saravana Kumar, Head of ACCA South India, outlined the advantages of pursuing ACCA in a collaborative mode and the quality enhancement practices in the curriculum. University Registrar Amaresh Samantaraya, A. Subramanyam Raju, Dean, International Relations, P. Natarajan, Head of Department of Commerce, and other University officials participated in the ceremony.