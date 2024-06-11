Pondicherry University inks MoU with Infosys

Pondicherry University and Infosys, a technology and consulting company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in various domains of education and innovation.

According to a press note from the University, the agreement signed recently, marked “a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between academia and industry aimed at creating synergies that will benefit students, faculty, and the broader community”.

Under the terms of the MoU, Pondicherry University and Infosys will collaborate on several key initiatives that span curriculum enhancement, skill development, internship and placement and industry-academia interfaces.

Infosys will provide insights and expertise to help update and enhance the university’s curriculum, ensuring alignment with industry needs and emerging trends in technology and business. The partnership will facilitate the design and delivery of skill development programs, workshops, and seminars to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge required to thrive in the digital age.

Infosys will also offer internship opportunities to students of Pondicherry University, providing them with practical exposure to real-world projects and potential employment opportunities within the company.

The MoU also aims to promote regular interaction between faculty members, researchers, and industry professionals through Orientations, seminars, conferences, and networking events.

The University Vice chancellor-in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu said the collaboration with the global technology and innovation company will not only enrich the academic experience of students but also pave the way for meaningful future collaborations and industry exposure.

Victor Sundararaj, Associate Vice President and chief Mentor-Infosys springboard said the company, through the collaboration with Pondicherry University, aimed to leverage its expertise to contribute to the development of skilled professionals and drive impactful educational and practical initiatives.

S.Sivasathya, Professor and Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, spelt out the scope of the MoU.

K.Vaitheki, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and MoU coordinator, Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar, A.Subramaniya Raju , Dean International Relations, Clement, Director Culture and Cultural relations and Chandra Sekhara Rao, faculty member also participated in the ceremony.

