Pondicherry University inks MoU with Indiana B-School

Pact to open up a new gateway for academic and research collaboration between the institutions

The School of Management, Pondicherry University, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding on academic collaboration, joint research and student exchange initiatives with the School of Business, Indiana University, Kokomo, U.S.

Through this MoU, Pondicherry University’s School of Management students will get an opportunity to study in Indiana University, Kokomo besides getting an international exposure. Similarly, Indiana University students can come to Pondicherry University and get an exposure to Indian academia and culture, a press note from the University said.

According to the press note, Indiana University is one of the top public-funded institutions with the QS ranking of 300 – 350.

Mark Canada, Deputy Chancellor and Chittibabu Govindarajulu, Dean, School of Business from Indiana University visited Pondicherry University recently for the finalisation of the MoU.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, Registrar Amerash Samantaraya, Dean, CDC Chandrasekhara Rao, Dean, International Relations Subramanyam Raju, Dean, School of Management Malabika Deo, and heads of the departments were among those who participated in the MoU signing ceremony.

The top officials of both the universities were optimistic that the pact would open up a new gateway for academic and research collaboration between the universities, especially with the formulation of a new National Education Policy which lays emphasis on international exposure and skill-based learning, the University press note said.