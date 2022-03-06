Pondicherry University inks MoU with IAF

It will help IAF personnel pursue postgraduate courses and research

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, at an MoU signing function held recently at the University

Pondicherry University has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Air Force to help IAF personnel pursue postgraduate courses and research at the university.

Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh said the university would be happy to extend maximum help to IAF officers to pursue studies and research in as many departments as possible, apart from the departments covered under the MoU, a release from the university said.

The university will also consider offering courses to the lower-rank personnel through its Directorate of Distance Education, he said.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff Air Vice-Marshal Rajeev Sharma said Project Akashdeep, a human resource development project initiated by the IAF, was aimed at fulfilling the higher educational aspirations of its personnel. The IAF signed this MoU with under this project.

The IAF, which has also created Chairs of Excellence at Pune University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, is committed to promoting capacity-building and indigenous technical solutions to problems, he said.

Rajeev Jain, Officer on Special Duty (Culture and Cultural Relations); A. Subramanyam Raju, Dean of International Relations; and S.I. Humayun, Coordinator (MoU-Defence Services), participated.

Later, the IAF team, which comprised Group Captain Shakthi Sharma (Director, University Outreach Programme), and Squadron Leader Vaidyanathan (Deputy Director, University Outreach Programme), visited various departments and interacted with the faculty, the release said.