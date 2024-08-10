ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry University ranks third among Central varsities

Updated - August 10, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Vice-Chancellor calls for efforts to further improve performance

The Hindu Bureau

The University got an overall score of 910.11 out of 1000 points and improved on its fourth spot in the 2023 ranking . | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Pondicherry University has ranked third among Central Universities in the newly-released report of the Outlook-ICARE India 2024 Rankings.

A press note said the University got an overall score of 910.11 out of a total of 1000 points and improved on its fourth spot in the 2023 ranking.

The evaluation was based on five key parameters — academic research excellence; industry interface and placement; infrastructure; governance and extension; and diversity and outreach.

Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K.. Tharanikkarasu, while complimenting staff and students, called for efforts to further improve performance going forward, the press note said.

