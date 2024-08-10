GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pondicherry University in third place among Central Varsities

The Vice-Chancellor calls for efforts to further improve performance

Published - August 10, 2024 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The University got an overall score of 910.11 out of 1000 points and improved on its fourth spot in the 2023 ranking .

The University got an overall score of 910.11 out of 1000 points and improved on its fourth spot in the 2023 ranking . | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Pondicherry University has ranked third among Central Universities in the newly-released report of the Outlook-ICARE India 2024 Rankings.

A press note said the University got an overall score of 910.11 out of a total of 1000 points and improved on its fourth spot in the 2023 ranking.

The evaluation was based on five key parameters — academic research excellence; industry interface and placement; infrastructure; governance and extension; and diversity and outreach.

Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K.. Tharanikkarasu, while complimenting staff and students, called for efforts to further improve performance going forward, the press note said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.