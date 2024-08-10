Pondicherry University in third place among Central Varsities

Pondicherry University has ranked third among Central Universities in the newly-released report of the Outlook-ICARE India 2024 Rankings.

A press note said the University got an overall score of 910.11 out of a total of 1000 points and improved on its fourth spot in the 2023 ranking.

The evaluation was based on five key parameters — academic research excellence; industry interface and placement; infrastructure; governance and extension; and diversity and outreach.

Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K.. Tharanikkarasu, while complimenting staff and students, called for efforts to further improve performance going forward, the press note said.