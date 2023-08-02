Pondicherry University hosts cultural show

August 02, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University hosted a cultural show on the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ theme as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Inaugurating the show, Rajeev Jain, Director, Culture and Cultural Relations, noted that with the roll out of the National Education Policy, coupled with the scope for students to have overall development and learning, there was space for aspiring performers to develop talent. Sreekala E., cultural coordinator; Subhalakshmi, deputy coordinator; Rajneesh Bhutani, professor of earth sciences; teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated. The event featured Bharatnatyam and folk dance from the team of Sri Kumaran Kalaikoodam and Bharathiyar Palkalaikoodam, Puducherry, and a dance drama ‘Baaji Prabou’ A Story of Strength and Faith” from Moksha troupe, Pune.

