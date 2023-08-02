HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pondicherry University hosts cultural show

August 02, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Artistes who performed at the cultural show in Pondicherry University.

Artistes who performed at the cultural show in Pondicherry University. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University hosted a cultural show on the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ theme as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Inaugurating the show, Rajeev Jain, Director, Culture and Cultural Relations, noted that with the roll out of the National Education Policy, coupled with the scope for students to have overall development and learning, there was space for aspiring performers to develop talent. Sreekala E., cultural coordinator; Subhalakshmi, deputy coordinator; Rajneesh Bhutani, professor of earth sciences; teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated. The event featured Bharatnatyam and folk dance from the team of Sri Kumaran Kalaikoodam and Bharathiyar Palkalaikoodam, Puducherry, and a dance drama ‘Baaji Prabou’ A Story of Strength and Faith” from Moksha troupe, Pune.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.