Pondicherry University globally ranked in the 1201-1400 band

Published - June 19, 2024 09:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University has achieved a ranking in the 1201-1400 band in the latest QS World University Rankings 2025.

A press note from the University said that the rankings had been determined on a survey of 5,663 participating institutions across 106 countries. Among Indian universities and institutions, only 46 made it to the QS World University Rankings 2025

Pondicherry University scored particularly well in international research network and citations per faculty, while also demonstrating strong performance in faculty student ratio, employer reputation, international faculty, academic reputation, sustainability, employment outcomes, and international students.

K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of Pondicherry University, congratulated the faculty, staff, and students for the accomplishment. He urged the fraternity to sustain their collective efforts for further enhancing the university’s global standing in the future.

Pondicherry University is an active participant in several prominent national/international rankings such as National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and QS Asia University Rankings, the press note said.

