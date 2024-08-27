Pondicherry University extends registration deadline for Ph.D admissions till September 7

Pondicherry University has extended the last date for the registration of online applications for Ph.D. Admissions 2024-25 (through entrance examination only), till September 7.

According to a press note from the University, the extension of deadline is to offer an opportunity to candidates who could not complete their registration earlier, as well as to those who want to apply as fresh candidates.

The aspirants who desire to take Ph.D. admissions for the Academic Year 2024-25, as per the eligibility criteria, can apply at https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2024-25/

The candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria / requirements for the programme, before applying. The details regarding Ph.D. programmes offered in the University Schools / Departments / Centres and its Affiliated institutions are available in the university website.

Candidates have also been advised to visit the university website regularly for updates.

