Pondicherry University extends last date to apply for CUET-UG courses to August 28

Pondicherry University has extended to August 28 the last date for submission of online applications for admission to various U.G. (Hons.)/ B.Tech./5-Year Integrated MA Social and Economic Administration and Law programmes based on the CUET-UG–2024 results.

A press note from the University said this opportunity was being provided for candidates who could not complete their registration earlier and for those who want to apply as fresh candidates.

The aspirants who have appeared in the CUET-UG–2024 as per the eligibility criteria and test paper required by Pondicherry University can apply for admission to these courses offered for the 2024-25 academic year.

The online link for the application is: https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2024-25/

The aspirants may also refer to the Information Brochure available on the University website for the eligibility criteria and the respective domain subjects(s) required for their courses. They may check the official site for updates.