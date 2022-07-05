Pondicherry University extends deadline

Two lakh candidates have already applied for admission various programmes

In line with the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the deadline for applying for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Pondicherry University will accept submission of online application forms for various PG Degree/Diploma programmes till 5 p.m. on July 10.

The University said in a press note that accordingly, the last date for successful payment of application fee will be 11.50 p.m. on July 11. The NTA has also provided a correction window from July 12 to July 14 (11.50 p.m.)

Meanwhile, more than two lakh candidates have already applied for admission to the PG degree/diploma programmes offered by the Pondicherry University.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website of NTA at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ for any update, the University said.