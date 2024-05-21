Pondicherry University extends deadline for applications

Pondicherry University has extended the deadline for submission of online application form for admission to various P.G. Degree & P.G. Diploma Programmes based on the CUET(PG) – 2024 results to May 26.

A press note said the extension is to accomodate candidates who could not complete their registration within the earlier deadline as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates.

The aspirants who have appeared in the CUET(PG) – 2024 as per the eligibility criteria and test paper required by Pondicherry University can apply for admission to various Post-Graduate Degree and Post-Graduate Diploma Programmes offered for the Academic Year 2024-25. The online link for the application is available at: https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2024-25/.

They can also refer to the information brochure available in the university website for details about the eligibility criteria and test papers.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the University website for latest updates, the press note said.

