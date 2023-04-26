Pondicherry University extends application submission date 

April 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has extended the last date for submission of online application for CUET (PG) till May 5 for all Post-Graduate programmes (2023-24), based on the Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (PG)-2023 held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Aspirants who wish to take admissions for PG courses can apply at: https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ up to 9.50 p.m. on the closing day. Candidates who have already submitted their application successfully are eligible to choose more Test Paper Codes/Courses (Programmes). Those have already selected their courses can edit the chosen test paper codes.

Candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application. It is informed that any candidate with more than one application number will be treated as [having applied under] unfair means, as notified by the NTA. They must carefully refer to eligibility requirements of the programmes and select the required test paper code(s) given by the Pondicherry University in the Information Brochure, which can be accessed at: www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website for updates. Correction in particulars of online application form is between May 6 and May 8, the University added.