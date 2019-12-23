Pondicherry University Dean gets best teacher award

Chennupati Kodanda Ramaiah, Dean, School of Media and Communication, Pondicherry University, has been given the IATLIS Motiwale Best LIS Teacher Award for his contribution to library and information science education and research.

The award was presented during the recently concluded 5th IATLIS international conference on “Restructuring of Library and Information Science Education in the Internet Era” hosted by the Indian Association of Teachers of Library and Information Science (IATLIS) and the Department of Library and Information Science, School of Media and Communication.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Gurmeet Singh presented the award. According to the university, Dr. Ramaiah had an illustrious career of 34 years covering both research and teaching.

He authored five books and published over 125 research papers in national and international journals. He was nominated twice for inclusion in ‘Marquis Who’s Who in the World, twice in 1989 (9th edition) and in 2014 (31st edition). His biography was also covered in Outstanding People of the 20th Century; Who’s Who in Australia and the Pacific Nations; Dictionary of International Biography, International Biographical Centre, Cambridge, England, 1997; Reference Asia: Asia’s Who’s Who of Men and Women of Achievement, 2010, Volume 10; and International Who’s Who Historical Society, 2013.