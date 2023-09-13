HamberMenu
Pondicherry University commences admissions to four-year programmes

The aspirants may refer to the information brochure available on the university website for the eligibility criteria and the respective domain subject, test of NCET required for courses of their interest

September 13, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process to BA, B.Ed. and BSc, B.Ed. programmes.

Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process to BA, B.Ed. and BSc, B.Ed., four-year programmes in the wake of the National Testing Agency (NTA) declaring the results for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) - 2023 on August 9.

In a press note, the University said aspirants who have appeared in the NCET and fulfilling the eligibility criteria of Pondicherry University can apply for admission to the various four-year integrated programmes for 2023-24.

The online link for the application is available at https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/.

The aspirants may also refer to the information brochure available on the university website for the eligibility criteria and the respective domain subject(s)/ test(s) of NCET required for their interested courses.

The last date to apply is September 19. The University has asked candidates to regularly check the website for updates.

