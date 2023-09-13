Pondicherry University commences admissions to four-year programmes

September 13, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process to BA, B.Ed. and BSc, B.Ed., four-year programmes in the wake of the National Testing Agency (NTA) declaring the results for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) - 2023 on August 9.

In a press note, the University said aspirants who have appeared in the NCET and fulfilling the eligibility criteria of Pondicherry University can apply for admission to the various four-year integrated programmes for 2023-24.

The online link for the application is available at https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/.

The aspirants may also refer to the information brochure available on the university website for the eligibility criteria and the respective domain subject(s)/ test(s) of NCET required for their interested courses.

The last date to apply is September 19. The University has asked candidates to regularly check the website for updates.