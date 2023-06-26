HamberMenu
Pondicherry University calls for online applications for Ph.D admissions

The last date to submit the application for the various PhD programmes is June 29

June 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University has issued notification for accepting online applications for PhD admissions through entrance examination for the academic year 2023-24.

A press note from the University said aspirants for PhD programmes can apply at https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/

The interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria / requirements for the programme, before applying. The details regarding PhD programmes offered in the university schools / departments / centres and its affiliate institutions are available in the information brochure hosted on the University website.

The last date to submit the application for the various PhD programmes is June 29.

The entrance examination schedule will be notified shortly on the University website, the press note said.

