Pondicherry University begins admissions to integrated PG courses

Special Correspondent Puducherry
September 18, 2022 18:18 IST

Pondicherry University has commenced admissions to various integrated postgraduate programmes being offered for 2022-23, in the wake of the National Testing Agency (NTA) declaring the results for the Common University Entrance Test.

A press note from the university said the aspirants who had appeared for CUET (UG) 2022 as per the eligibility criteria of Pondicherry University can apply for admission.

The online link for the application will be enabled soon at https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2022-23/. The aspirants may also refer to the brochure available on the university’s website for details on the eligibility criteria and the respective domain subjects of CUET (UG) required for the courses they are interested in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the university’s website for the latest updates.

