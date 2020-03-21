Pondicherry University asks students to switch to online courses

PUDUCHERRY

21 March 2020 00:36 IST

They can access courseware from the safety of their homes

Pondicherry University has asked students to utilise the digital education platform being provided by the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), Delhi, to keep up with their course study from home during the period classes are suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press note, Radhika Khanna, Head i/c,Educational Multimedia Research Centre, Pondicherry University, said students could still study from the safety of their homes by accessing e-courseware in 87 undergraduate subjects available on CEC website.

Besides, 11 subject-based Swayam Prabha DTH channels are available on DD free dish, Dish TV and Reliance Jio mobile App.

Advertising

Advertising

These channels are providing curriculum based educational programmes including live lectures in various higher education subjects which include humanities, science, management, professional courses and computer science.

These channels are free-to-air and can also be accessed through the respective cable operators.

The UG and PG massive open online courses (MOOCs) which were earlier delivered on Swayam platform are being archived and may be accessed by any learner (even not registered in the courses) on http://ugcmoocs.

inflibnet.ac.in/ugcmoocs/

moocs_courses.php

In the current semester, CEC is delivering more than 150 Swayam MOOCs for undergraduate and post-graduate level.

Besides, students can also visit the CEC-UGC YouTube channel and make use of the unlimited educational curriculum based lectures that could help them keep pace with academics, the press note said.

Further details are available on http://cec.nic.in/