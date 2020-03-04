Pondicherry University asks students to call off protest

PUDUCHERRY

04 March 2020 01:15 IST

Shift protest site to Ponlait Students Corner: Registrar

Pondicherry University authorities appealed to the students to call off their strike against fee hike, on since February 6, and cautioned that failure to comply would compel them to disallow agitations within the administrative building precincts.

“If the students insist on continuing the protest, the University would be constrained to disallow such protests within the precincts of the administrative building and to earmark a restricted area for such activities as followed in other Central Universities,” said University Registrar B. Chitra, in a press note.

The Registrar urged students to vacate the building premises and to protest, in a peaceful manner, at the Ponlait Students Corner instead, without causing disturbance to stakeholders of the University.

“We are constrained to inform you that any violation shall be liable for action under the Code of Conduct,” the Registrar said.

The administration understands the need for access to education for all, especially to the marginalised sections of society. Hence, when students sought a reduction in the fee, we immediately worked to decrease it wherever possible.

Moreover, a 20% fee concession is offered by the University to students in need, who are not covered under any scholarship. Several scholarships are provided by the University to meritorious and marginalised students along with other financial aid.

“The core cause of the protest has already been addressed by our University,” the Registrar said.

Pointing out that for several years, in some cases since the inception of the University, fees for some courses remained unchanged, the note contended that any change in the fee structure, thus, would show an exponential increase.