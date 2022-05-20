Pondicherry University announces admissions process

May 20, 2022 20:10 IST

Aspirants urged to apply for Common University Entrance Test (PG) - 2022

Pondicherry University has asked aspirants who desire to take admissions in the PG degree and diploma programmes for the academic Year 2022-23 to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (PG) - 2022 by the designated dates. Candidates can register for CUET (PG) - 2022 online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. For information regarding the programmes offered, eligibility criteria and test paper code the candidates should visit the official website of the University www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2022-23/ The last date to submit the online application form for various PG degree/diploma programmes is 11.50 p.m. on June 18. The last date of successful transaction of fee is 11.50 p.m. on June 19. Any correction in particulars of application form (website only) can be done between June 20 and 22, the University said. As the admissions will be based on CUET conducted by National Testing Agency, candidates are also advised to regularly check the website of NTA https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ for further updates/information, the University said.