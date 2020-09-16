Pondicherry University among top 10 central varsities

PUDUCHERRY

16 September 2020 00:15 IST

Pondicherry University was ranked ninth among Central Universities and 45th overall in the Universities and Institutions category in the recently released Outlook – ICARE India University Rankings 2020.

According to a release, PU finished with 647.63 out of 1,000 points, marking a significant improvement over the performance of previous years and, in a first, ranking among the top 10 Central Universities.

Pondicherry University had secured 67th place in the ranking among the Universities and Institutions category in 2019. It has moved up by 22 ranks and is among the the top 50 educational institutions in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

While hailing the achievement, Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh urged faculty, officers, staff, research scholars and the student community to keep performing their best and aim to make Pondicherry University one of the top most Universities in India.