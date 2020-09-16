Pondicherry University among top 10 central varsities

Pondicherry University was ranked ninth among Central Universities and 45th overall in the Universities and Institutions category in the recently released Outlook – ICARE India University Rankings 2020.
According to a release, PU finished with 647.63 out of 1,000 points, marking a significant improvement over the performance of previous years and, in a first, ranking among the top 10 Central Universities.
Pondicherry University had secured 67th place in the ranking among the Universities and Institutions category in 2019. It has moved up by 22 ranks and is among the the top 50 educational institutions in the country.
While hailing the achievement, Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh urged faculty, officers, staff, research scholars and the student community to keep performing their best and aim to make Pondicherry University one of the top most Universities in India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath