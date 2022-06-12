Pondicherry University, a rare Indian entrant in QS global rankings

The rankings for the 2022-2023 academic year placed it in the 801-1,000 rank range

According to a university press note, the QS World University rankings released for the 2022-2023 academic year placed Pondicherry University in the 801-1,000 rank range.

A record number of 2,462 institutions from about 100 countries participated in this year’s rankings. Only 41 Indian institutions managed to make an entry into the QS World University Rankings for 2022-2023.

The rankings were based on eight parameters - academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio, international research network and employment outcomes.

The university, the press note said, scored well in almost all the parameters, despite the pandemic environment. As per the QS ranking framework, the citations per faculty is the strongest indicator for Pondicherry University at the global level, besides research impact and teaching commitment.

Pondicherry University has been a participant in the World University Ranking since 2020, and has also been actively participating in QS Asia University Rankings and QS BRICS University Rankings since 2010.

Gurmeet Singh, Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor, recorded his appreciation for the efforts of the faculty, officers and staff, besides research scholars and students, for the achievement, the press note said.