Pondicherry Technological University Registrar suspended

Vice-Chancellor’s action follows allegations of abuse of official position and financial misappropriation against the Registrar

Dr. G. Sivaradje, Registrar and Professor, Department of ECE, Pondicherry Technological University (PTU), has been suspended with immediate effect following allegations of abuse of official position and financial misappropriation. According to official sources, the Vice-Chancellor of PTU, S. Mohan, ordered his suspension with immediate effect, pending the initiation of disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the PTU Act-2019.

PTU had received several complaints that Registrar G. Sivaradje, who is also officiating as the Institute coordinator-RUSA, coordinator-TEQIP, coordinator-CENTAC, and State Project Directorate-PSHEC, had misused his official position and indulged in corruption and financial misappropriations in the university and in the erstwhile Pondicherry Engineering College.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that the allegations against Sivaradje are prima facie found to be true. Further, there have been several allegations levelled against him which are available in public forums and newspapers. Considering the grave nature of the allegations, the Vice-Chancellor ordered his suspension,” the order said.

Mr. Sivaradje was prohibited from entering his office/ University and asked to be available for enquiry as and when directed by the competent authority. Further, he was asked not to leave Puducherry without prior permission from the competent authority.