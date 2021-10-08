Pondicherry Municipality will be headed by a woman from general category

As per the revised allotment of reserved seats, the post of municipal chairman in the Pondicherry Municipality would go to a woman belonging to the general category. The Oulgaret municipal body has been put under the general category.

In the earlier notification issued by the State Election Commission prior to the Madras High Court order on October 5, the Pondicherry Municipality chairman post was put under the general category and Oulgaret was reserved for women belonging to the general category.

The latest notification issued on Thursday said the Karaikal Municipality chairman post had been allotted for a woman candidate belonging to the general category and Mahe had been put under the general category.

The Yanam Municipality chairman post has been reserved for Scheduled Castes.

In the Pondicherry Municipality, wards such as Muthialpet (west), Vaithikuppam, Kurusukuppam, Elango Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Periyapalli, Viduthalai Nagar, Ozhandai Keerapalayam (west) and Murungapakkam (west) have been reserved for women belonging to the general category.

While Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Nellithope wards have been reserved for Scheduled Caste women, Puthupalayam and Nethaji Nagar wards are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The remaining wards would come under the general category, the notification said.

Similarly in the Oulgaret Municipality, wards such as Alankuppam, Kalapet, Karuvadikuppam, Navarkulam, Rainbow Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Pakkamudiyanpet, Koundanpalayam, Indira Nagar, Shanmugapuram, Dharmapuri and Moogamigai Nagar have been reserved for women candidates.

While wards such as Vinobha Nagar, Arumparthapuram are reserved for SC women, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar and Natesan Nagar wards are allotted for SC candidates. The remaining wards have been put under the general category. The Pondicherry Municipality has got 33 wards and Oulgaret 42.