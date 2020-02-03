Pondicherry Heritage Festival amix of eclectic performances

Adishakti’s artistes stepped out of their forte of theatre to perform music in a surprise package at the ongoing Pondicherry Heritage Festival 2020.

The eclectic concert that featured an array of instruments and genres as far apart as ghazal and kathakali in what turned out to be a madcap evening of musical experimentation at the exquisitely old-world mansion, the Kariappa House.

Heritage is multi-dimensional, a lived experience and not just buildings... and to appreciate it, one has to be open-minded, inclusive and have a hybrid sensibility, said Vinay Kumar, Adishakti’s artistic director in his introduction.

The evening began with a whiff of All India Radio’s signature tune, which incidentally is the composition of Walter Kaufmann, a Czech Jewish refugee, who also worked at AIR in the 1930s.

Though they kept changing positions, the basic formation had Vinay (sax), Nimmy Raphel (drums), Abhay Dev Praful (cello/bass/vocal), Arvind Rane (timpany/drums), Apoorva Arthur (mizhavu, percussion used in Kerala’s traditional art form of koothu and koodiyattam), Anand Satheendran (harmonium), Sooraj (djembe, a rope-tuned goblet drum played with bare hands) and Meedhu Miriyam (bells).

Unique setlist

If, a rendition of ‘Khuda ka noor’, the version cast for posterity by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan set the tone, ‘Viduthalai’ by Bharatiyar was all fire and brimstone, while ‘Beypore’, an MS Baburaj composition, also said to be a favourite of the legendary litteratuer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, made for a unique setlist.

The evening concluded with Vinay’s rendition of a Kathakali padam from Nalacharitham (fourth day).