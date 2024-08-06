GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pondicherry Govt. Medical Officers Association urges govt. to ensure selection to administrative posts be made on seniority

Published - August 06, 2024 02:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry Government Medical Officers Association (PGMOA) has urged the Puducherry Government to issue an Executive Order to determine the inter-se seniority amongst officers in General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) and Specialists sub-cadre for selection to administrative posts

According to Dr. Anbusenthil, secretary of PGMOA, the allotment to administrative posts has historically been lopsided and only specialists were appointed. This resulted in non-implementation of inter-se seniority as envisaged by the Supreme Court.

“The specialists who attained administrative posts in Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services in Puducherry had ensured that there is no amendment to Service Rules to reflect the principles of inter-se seniority.”

“More than 100 GDMO doctors had acquired MD/MS Post-graduate qualifications, similar to the specialist doctors. A few had also acquired super-speciality degrees. But, the absence of service rules has resulted in inequitable work distribution and have given rise to stagnation in career. As a result, many young GDMO doctors have resigned from service,” he pointed out.

The association has urged the government to issue an executive order to determine the inter-se seniority amongst officers in GDMO and specialists sub-cadre for selection to administrative posts and instill a sense of equality among the sub-cadres. The government could also consider longer service period for inter-se seniority before filling administrative posts, the association demanded.

