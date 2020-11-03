Pondicherry AIDS Control Society to hold online quiz

PUDUCHERRY

03 November 2020 00:14 IST

Topics will include HIV, TB and COVID-19

The Pondicherry AIDS Control Society will conduct a State-level online quiz competition on November 4 for college students of the Union Territory.

A press note said participation is open to students of all private and government colleges and institutions from the polytechnic level and above.

The quiz competition will deal with the topics of HIV, TB and COVID-19. The competition aims to raise awareness among the youth.

The top 10 student winners of the State-level competitions will be awarded a cash prize of ₹4,000 each with a certificate. The top two winners will be deputed for the regional-level quiz to be hosted in the third week of November, comprising contestants from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Two winners from the regional-level quiz will participate at the national level to be organised later by the National AIDS Control Organisation, New Delhi.