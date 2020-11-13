Pollution board sets decibel limit for crackers

PUDUCHERRY

13 November 2020

Two hours fixed for bursting them

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC), under the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, has set the upper decibel (dB) limit for firecrackers during Deepavali.

In a press note, the PPCC Member Secretary said following directions from the Supreme Court, firecrackers with sound levels not exceeding 125 dB (AI-weighted impulse sound pressure level in decibels), at a four metre distance from the point of bursting, is prohibited. The use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris) is banned.

The PPCC also informed that the bursting of firecrackers will be permitted for a two-hour duration — from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Firecrackers should not be burst in silence zones — areas located within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district healthcare centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or other areas that may be declared a silence zone by the concerned authorities. PPCC called for strict compliance with the stipulations.