‘Poll staff can enter counting centres only after getting tested’

Elections Dept. puts in place additional measures for counting amid rising cases

Following the observations of the Madras High Court, the Elections Department has put in place additional COVID-19 prevention measures leading up to counting on May 2 amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

With the complete lockdown extended till May 3, the Elections Department said that polling personnel would be allowed into counting centres only after getting duly tested for COVID-19, Ashok Kumar, Revenue Secretary, said.

There will be unhindered movement for staff on election-related work and of candidates/counting agents to enable them to reach the counting hall/venue. Contesting candidates and agents and the staff involved in the counting process should undergo RT-PCR testing. Further, there shall be a back up plan to deploy RAT, in case of RT-PCR testing posing any constraints.

Those entering the counting hall should carry a negative test report. The counting of votes will be undertaken as per the guidelines/instruction of the ECI in compliance of COVID-19 protocols, without any compromise. As directed by the Election Commission of India, no victory procession after the counting will be permitted. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate from the Returning Officer.

Under the guidelines issued earlier, all the counting centres in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam would be sanitised one day prior to counting and after the process of counting is completed in co-ordination with LAD/Municipalities/Commune Panchayats.

All the counting staff/counting agents will be provided with face masks, face shields, hand sanitisers and hand gloves.

The bio-medical waste generated at the counting centres would be collected and disposed off thrice on May 2 at 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and at the close of counting in co-ordination with the Health Department as per the Government norms.

The Elections Department, in co-ordination with the Health Department, has also extended the facility for RT-PCR testing to the willing contesting candidates/agents from notified testing centres and the samples would be collected by April 28. The results would be available to the concerned persons by April 30.

The Health Department will notify the testing centres for each region, in which the willing candidates/counting agents may give samples for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing. In order to tackle medical emergencies, one dedicated medical team, along with an ambulance per counting centre, would be made available on May 2 till the counting process is completed in all the regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The Department would ensure compliance with thermal scanning, wearing face masks, face shields and hand gloves, hand sanitisation and social distancing among all officials and the contesting candidates/counting agents at all the counting centres.

In order to maintain social distancing in the counting halls, the number of tables for counting will be restricted to five. During the process of counting, if any of the willing counting staff/contesting candidates/counting agents desires to wear PPE kit, provision for the same have been made at the counting centres, the Department said.