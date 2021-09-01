Puducherry

Poll performance of BJP in Puducherry, a morale booster: Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai addressing a press meet in Puducherry on Tuesday.  

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday said the electoral performance of BJP in the Puducherry Assembly election was a morale booster for the party.

Interacting with reporters at the party office here, the BJP leader said the party’s performance in the recent Assembly poll had electrified workers in several units, especially Tamil Nadu.

Condemning the Tamil Nadu government’s decision not to allow procession during Vinayaka Chathurthi, Mr. Annamalai said his party would not accept the decision to ban procession.

He said there was no logic on the ban on procession after the government decided to open liquor outlets. The party welcomed the decisions of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory governments re-open schools from Wednesday. He interacted with BJP local unit president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar. Later in the day, he called on the Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 3:21:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/poll-performance-of-bjp-in-puducherry-assembly-poll-a-morale-booster-annamalai/article36216282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY