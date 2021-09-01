Poll performance of BJP in Puducherry, a morale booster: Annamalai

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief condemned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision not to allow procession during Vinayaka Chathurthi,

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday said the electoral performance of BJP in the Puducherry Assembly election was a morale booster for the party.

Interacting with reporters at the party office here, the BJP leader said the party’s performance in the recent Assembly poll had electrified workers in several units, especially Tamil Nadu.

Condemning the Tamil Nadu government’s decision not to allow procession during Vinayaka Chathurthi, Mr. Annamalai said his party would not accept the decision to ban procession.

He said there was no logic on the ban on procession after the government decided to open liquor outlets. The party welcomed the decisions of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory governments re-open schools from Wednesday. He interacted with BJP local unit president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar. Later in the day, he called on the Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas.