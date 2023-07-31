HamberMenu
Political party leaders stage protest against eviction of traders from Puducherry’s Goubert Market, court arrest

The traders are being evicted to facilitate construction of a new market under the Smart City project; political leaders said the construction should be done in a phased manner, as it would otherwise affect the livelihood of 400-odd traders at the market

July 31, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition parties, under the banner of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) staged a march from the Raja Theatre junction, and held a demonstration near J.N Street and M.G Road, protesting against the eviction of the traders

Opposition parties, under the banner of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) staged a march from the Raja Theatre junction, and held a demonstration near J.N Street and M.G Road, protesting against the eviction of the traders | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leaders belonging to the Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, MMK and MDMK on Monday, courted arrest while staging a protest against the eviction of traders from Goubert Market, popularly known as ‘Periya Kadai’, to facilitate construction of a new market under the Smart City project.

The arrests were made after leaders belonging to these parties reached the back gate of Raj Nivas, after holding a demonstration on J.N Street and M. G. Road junction. Police prevented them from moving close to Raj Nivas and took them into custody.

Traders’ protests cast shadow on Smart City projects

Those who courted arrest included former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Opposition leader R. Siva, CLP leader M. Vaithinathan, CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, VCK leader Deva Pozhilan as well as other former Ministers and legislators. They were later released.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition parties, under the banner of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) staged a march from the Raja Theatre junction, and held a demonstration near J.N Street and M.G Road, protesting against the eviction of the traders.

The Opposition parties are against the complete demolition of existing structures at Goubert Market for the construction of new buildings. They are demanding phased construction, as they believe demolition of the existing shops would affect the livelihood of 400-odd outlets functioning at the market. The leaders wanted the government to consult traders before initiating the Smart City project.

Former Member of Parliament P. Kannan, who had recently expressed his displeasure with the BJP on the Manipur issue, also participated in the agitation organised by INDIA.

Meanwhile, the traders of Goubert Market who downed their shutters over the eviction issue, also joined the demonstration. Several shops on J. N Street and M.G Road also closed their shops to express solidarity with traders of Goubert Market.

