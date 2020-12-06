Puducherry

Political parties, govt. employees stage demonstration in support of farmers

Puducherry on Saturday witnessed demonstrations by political parties separately to express solidarity with the protesting farmers in New Delhi.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre, led by legislator and party South convenor R. Siva and North convenor S.P. Sivakumar, staged a demonstration in front of the headpost office. Holding black flags, party workers raised slogans against the Centre and demanded withdrawal of the farm laws.

Separately, the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration near Immaculate Conception Cathedral, demanding withdrawal of the new legislations.

An argument broke out between the workers and the police as the protesters tried to burn an effigy of the Prime Minister.

Th Confederation of Government Employees’ Association also staged a protest near the Headpost Office to condemn the Union Government for bring a legislation to help “ruling party’s corporate friends.”

