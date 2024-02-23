Political circles in U.T. bemused at statements of L-G and Speaker on new Assembly building project

February 23, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Political circles in Puducherry are bemused at the public statement given by Speaker R. Selvam against Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the issue of construction of a new Assembly complex, especially so, at the time of an election year.

While addressing a press conference to announce the date for Assembly session on February 15, Mr. Selvam, to a query on the status of the new Assembly complex, remarked that the file pertaining to the project was pending at Raj Nivas for clearance from Dr. Tamilisai.

He said the file was pending for the last five months at Raj Nivas after the Lt. Governor raised queries on the “measurement” for the civil structure of the complex.

On the same day while interacting with reporters at a government event, the Lt. Governor clarified that the file was delayed due to certain clarifications sought by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

She reiterated her stand on the issue while speaking at a programme to mark her third anniversary of taking charge as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry on Wednesday, at Raj Nivas. The delay was owing to scrutiny of files as the construction of the Assembly building involved huge expenditure, she had said.

She went a step further and raised doubts about the necessity to incur such a huge expenditure when the Union Territory has requirements for other development works and welfare measures. “The project cost estimated for the complex was higher when compared to the new Parliament building. Should we spend so much money? The delay is only because of the project cost,” she had said at the event.

A day after she made the remarks, Mr. Selvam after adjourning the House sine die on Thursday, convened a press conference to hit out against the Lt. Governor for her stand. He read out a written statement attacking the Lieutenant Governor, for causing a delay in executing the project.

“She should clarify whether the queries were raised by the MHA or she sought the clarification herself. The file was processed by the government after following all procedures. It was sent to her office for being forwarded to the Ministry for approval. As per the procedure followed, if there is a clarification regarding the government decision, the MHA seeks it from the Chief Secretary. There was no need to hold the file at Raj Nivas,” the Speaker said.

Ever since, the All-India N R Congress-Bharatiya Janata Party combine assumed office, the elected government was maintaining a public posture of having a cordial relationship with the Lt. Governor, even though there were occasions of discord on implementation of certain programmes.

Queries from the media on such discords were brushed aside by the Lt. Governor, the Chief Minister and the Speaker in the past. The decision to make public the divergence in views by the Speaker has raised many eye brows in political circles as the development happens at a time when there is speculation about Dr. Tamilisai being hopeful of contesting Lok Sabha polls from Puducherry.

According to a political observer here, the timing of the statement by the Speaker assumes importance. “The statement is not purely related to the execution of the project. It is more to do with political developments in an election year. The only thing which is not clear is that whether Mr. Selvam made the statement with the concurrence of the Chief Minister and the BJP Central leadership.”

When contacted, a BJP Central leader told The Hindu that it was unnecessary to go public on differences in policy matters. “We have advised them (Lt. Governor and Speaker) not to take the issue forward in the public forum. Administrative matters have to be discussed at the government level. We have taken a serious note of the issue,” he said.