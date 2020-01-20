Polio drops given to 80,000 children in U.T.

Over 80,000 children in the Union Territory, up to the age of five years were administered polio drops during the intensive pulse polio immunisation drive in Puducherry on Sunday.

A total of 452 polio booths were set up across the Union Territory, out of which 333 fixed booths were in Puducherry, 79 in Karaikal, 18 in Mahe and 22 in Yanam.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurated the drive at the Manimeghalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Nellithope. A senior medical officer in the Directorate of Health and Family Services said polio vaccine was administered to all children even if they had already received oral polio vaccination or inactivated polio vaccination.

The health team will conduct house-to-house visits and administer polio drops to children who were left out, on Monday and Tuesday.

Over one lakh children in Villupuram district and more than 2 lakh children in Cuddalore district, up to the age of five years, were administered polio drops in the intensive pulse polio immunisation drive on Sunday.

In Villupuram, polio drops were dispatched to respective centres to start immunisation programme at 7 a.m.

More than 5,600 persons, including noon-meal staff, officials from Health, Education and Social Welfare departments, non-governmental organisations and members of Rotary Clubs were engaged in the work.

The programme commenced simultaneously at all government hospitals, primary health centres, sub-centres, private hospitals and government schools. Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam administered polio drops to children at Kaanai block. District Collector A. Annadurai was present.

Elaborate arrangements

In Cuddalore district, elaborate arrangements were made for the pulse polio immunisation in which 2.54 lakh children were targeted. Around 6,444 field staff, including anganwadi workers, village health nurses, noon-meal workers, doctors and paramedical staff in government headquarters and taluk hospitals and primary health centres were deployed.

Collector V. Anbuselvan administered polio drops to children at the bus stand.