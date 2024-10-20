Police warn residents of cyber scams

Amid the surge in online fraud cases, Puducherry Cyber Police have warned the public to be vigilant against various types of innovative cyber scams.

A communication from the Cyber Police on Sunday said people should be cautious in dealing with phone calls from strangers that involve money transactions. People should be wary of SMS alerts and calls claiming to be made by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, by Customs officials on detention of parcel with contraband, and by the police threatening of digital arrest and online interrogation.

Fraudsters would make calls informing the arrest of a family member for making money. People should also be cautious in responding to online messages promising quick returns for investments made, and huge sums for performing simple tasks. Scammers would also approach one for updating KYC through online links. Banks never ask for online updation of KYC, the communication said.

People should verify all information, avoid clicking suspicious links and sharing bank details with unverified/unauthorised persons. Any suspicious online activity should be reported to National Consumer Helpline- 1800-11-4000, Cyber Crime Toll-Free Complaint No. 1930 or on the portal -- cybercrime.gov.in, the communication added.

