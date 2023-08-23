Police warn public of online financial fraud, caution against responding to mails, SMS alerts and links

August 23, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The police have cautioned public against responding to mails, SMS alerts and links promising high returns for investments.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Bhaskaran said there had been an increase in the number of people falling prey to fraudsters. In the last four days, 27 persons in Puducherry lost around ₹72 lakh in online frauds, the statement said.

People should not respond to any mails, SMSs or click any links offering good returns for quick investments. The money lost will be very difficult to retrieve, the release said.

