ADVERTISEMENT

Police warn public of online financial fraud, caution against responding to mails, SMS alerts and links

August 23, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In the last four days, 27 persons in Puducherry lost around ₹72 lakh in online frauds, Superintendent of Police Bhaskaran said in a statement

The Hindu Bureau

The police have cautioned public against responding to mails, SMS alerts and links promising high returns for investments.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Bhaskaran said there had been an increase in the number of people falling prey to fraudsters. In the last four days, 27 persons in Puducherry lost around ₹72 lakh in online frauds, the statement said.

People should not respond to any mails, SMSs or click any links offering good returns for quick investments. The money lost will be very difficult to retrieve, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US