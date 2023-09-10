HamberMenu
Police volunteers undertake beach clean-up drive in Puducherry

The campaign aimed at raising awareness on cleanliness and environmental hygiene and eco-friendly development of Puducherry beaches

September 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Personnel of Indian Reserve Battalion Police participating in the ‘Beach Cleaning Exercise’ in Puducherry on Sunday.

Personnel of Indian Reserve Battalion Police participating in the ‘Beach Cleaning Exercise’ in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

A team of about 150 police personnel undertook a beach cleaning drive led by the India Reserve Battalion Police (IRBn), along the Promenade Beach on Sunday.

The environmental hygiene effort, on a directive of B. Srinivas, Director General of Police, was carried out under the supervision of Narra Chaitanya, IRBn Commandant.

The IRBn deputy commandants Subash and Murugavel, along with Assistant Commandants, helmed the drive that was centred on the Rock Beach.

According to a press note from the police department, the campaign aimed to raise awareness on cleanliness and environmental hygiene and eco-friendly development of Puducherry beaches.

After the clean-up exercise, a spotless looking beach was put back in the hands of the Puducherry Municipality.

