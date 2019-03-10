Police to use laser speed gun to check speeding

The Puducherry traffic police have procured an advanced laser-based speed gun and are planning to use it on selected road stretches especially highways and rural roads to monitor speeding.

The department is in the process of procuring few more guns.

The main focus will be on rash driving and speeding by private buses, said Rahul Alwal, senior Superintendent of Police .

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said the speed gun will be used all over Puducherry especially on the highways and rural roads where there has been an increase in speed driving cases. The device connected to a challan generating machine can detect the speed of an oncoming vehicle along with a snapshot of the violation.

The number of the vehicle will be noted down and the driving licence will be immediately suspended for three months.

Mr. Alwal warned bus drivers not to indulge in speeding as their driving licenses will be immediately suspended for the next three months.

In addition to the speed gun, the traffic police will soon be assisted by an interceptor vehicle equipped with sophisticated enforcement and surveillance.

The vehicle, which will be provided by the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), will arrive by the end of this month.

The vehicle will be operated by IRTE personnel and it will provide practical knowledge to traffic personnel in all domains of traffic engineering and road crash investigation.

The SSP said that the traffic police had made an exhaustive list of people involved in road accidents from January 2018 to December 2018 and recommended to the Transport Department to suspend the driving licences of 351 people for three months.

The police had recorded the numbers of 3,78,738 motorists for helmet violations and notices would be sent to them through the court.

Spot fine

The police had imposed a spot fine of ₹100 on as many as 21,982 two-wheeler riders so far. The intensive drive fetched ₹21.98 lakhs.

The police have also procured 16 e-challan machines and would start sending challans to traffic violators who have been identified with the help of CCTVs, Mr. Alwal added.