Police to take help of private security agencies in U.T.

The police will rope in personnel from the private security agencies to help enforce social distancing and crowd management in public places.

Rahul Alwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, has held a meeting with private security agencies to formulate a list of personnel who could be deployed, their place of posting and shift details. A similar initiative was also taken in Karaikal.

“These personnel can complement the police force,” said Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, who led the framing of guidelines for private security agencies a couple of years ago. For a start, the participants of that meeting in Raj Nivas had been brought together on a dedicated WhatsApp group that also includes police officials.

The Lt. Governor has sought the enlisted personnel to be linked to police beats and for manpower to be pooled by station house officers to take care of the respective areas.

"They should all wear protective masks and be trained to help social distancing in public places,” she said. This collaboration need not be confined to the COVID-19 crisis and could be adopted in future, she added.