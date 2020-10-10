Police to step up vigil during festival season, says Kiran Bedi

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said on Friday that police deployment would be increased in view of the arrival of tourists and the impending festive season.

Ms. Bedi, who held a review meeting, said it was also proposed during the meeting to rope in students of private medical colleges for IEC (information, education and communication) activities related to COVID-19 prevention.

The expertise of JIPMER, Karaikal, would be tapped for COVID-19 treatment in the enclave.

The testing levels are to be sustained at an average of 5,000 samples every day. Teams would be assigned route maps for collection, she added.

Ms. Bedi also called for the timely procurement and provision of relevant materials to all primary health centres and regular updation of clinical protocols for sharing with private practitioners.

T. Arun, Health Secretary, and Pankaj Jha, Special Secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation, participated in the review.

Meanwhile, R. Murali, Deputy Director of Health, has directed private practitioners to refer patients (including those from Tamil Nadu districts) with symptoms of fever, cold, cough or breathlessness to government institutions for COVID-19 testing.

This has to be followed in adherence with the the Indian Council of Medical Researc (ICMR) protocols using prescribed referral slips.

It was also decided that data on seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya would be shared with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.