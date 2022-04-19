Police to intensify crackdown on drug peddlers

Number of cases involving ganja trade on the rise in Puducherry, says IG

The police have decided to intensify crackdown on drug peddlers in the wake of growing number of cases involving ganja trade in Puducherry, Inspector General of Police V. J Chandran said on Tuesday..

Addressing a press conference here, the IGP said reports available with the police indicated the growing use and sale of ganja and other narcotic substances in Puducherry.

“The ganja plants are not grown in any part of Puducherry but the availability of the drug has gone up over the years. Cannabis is being transported from neighbouring States by trains and buses. We have intensified checks at the Railway station and bus stops. The police have been asked to arrest anyone found using or selling ganja within our limits,” Mr. Chandran said.

Providing statistics on the number of cases related to seizure of ganja, the IGP said while only three cases were booked in 2016, the number of cases registered increased to 14 in 2017, 21 in 2018 , 27 in 2019, 36 in 2020 and 72 in 2021.

The quantity of ganja seized from the accused persons had also shown a quantum jump. While only 550 grams of dry weed had been seized in 2016, the quantity went up to 107 kg in 2020. Last year, around 129 persons were arrested and the police seized from their possession 91 kg of cannabis, the officer said.

“Around 10% to 15% of the arrested are juveniles. The feedback received during investigation revealed that a good number of ganja users are school and college students. The peddlers often target school dropouts,” Mr. Chandran said.

The police have identified 20 places in Puducherry which functioned as the hub for the sale of the weed, he said adding the police have increased surveillance in these places and also on the educational institutions which are thronged by drug peddlers.

Seeking cooperation of the public in curtailing the menace, Mr. Chandran said people who have information on use or sale of ganja could dial 112 or Whatsapp on 9489205039. The identity of the informants would be kept confidential, IGP said.