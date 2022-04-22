Police to be equipped with handheld mega phones to warn swimmers: Minister

Minister for Tourism K. Lakshminarayanan said the government is planning to equip the police with handheld mega phones to make public announcements on beaches to warn swimmers.

“I personally visited the beach during my morning walk on Friday and found several youngsters swimming dangerously in the seashore near Beach Promenade. We have installed boards on the beach warning people not to swim in the area but they ignore the instructions,” he told The Hindu.

The Minister said he had held discussions with tourism officials and police on the growing number of drowning cases in the beach and the ways to prevent such incidents. The Tourism Department would provide the police handheld mega phones to warn tourists on the dangers of swimming in certain stretches of the beach.

The Hindu had on Friday reported about the growing number of drowning cases. In four months, eight drowning cases were reported near the Beach Promenade.