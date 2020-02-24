Police tighten security ahead of Vice-President’s visit tomorrow

The police have tightened security ahead of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the Pondicherry University for the 28th annual convocation on Wednesday.

Around 1,500 police personnel, including those drawn from the Rapid Action Force, would be deployed for security and traffic regulation during Mr. Naidu’s visit.

As per the current schedule, a special Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the Vice-President would land at the airport by around 10 a.m.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Ministers and senior officials would receive Mr. Naidu. He would then travel by road to the university. After attending the convocation, the Vice-President would return to the helipad to leave for Chennai by noon.

On Monday, the police held a trial run on the route to be taken by the Vice-President.

Taking into account the ongoing protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and fee increase by the university, the police and the university authorities have made special security arrangements on the campus, the police said.

Continuing with their protest against fee increase, students of Tagore Arts College, Community College, Motilal Nehru Polytechnic and Indira Gandhi College of Arts and Science at Kathirkamam boycotted classes on Friday.