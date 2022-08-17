Police take out motorcycle rally against drug abuse in Kallakurichi
District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath flagged off the rally
Over 100 police personnel and officials of various line departments on Wednesday participated in a bike rally here against drug abuse. District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath flagged off the rally at the District Collectorate.
Participants held placards on the dangers of drug abuse and how it affected health and society. The rally passed through important thoroughfares in Kallakurichi town and culminated at AKT school.
Mr. Jatavath said that drugs were a threat to society and had to be completely eradicated. Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan and officials were present.
